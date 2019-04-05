“The AirPower may be dead, but Apple hasn’t given up on making its own charging systems,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today. “The company has been granted a patent (number 20190203751) for ‘smart charging systems for portable electronic devices’ such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, and Mac laptops.”

Sellers reports, “Here’s Apple’s summary of the patent: ‘Embodiments describe a charging component for an electronic device that includes an interface surface comprising a portion of an external surface of a housing of the electronic device; a plurality of contacts positioned at the interface surface and exposed for making contact with contacts of a connector; one or more sensors for detecting a separation event; an inductor coil positioned proximate to the interface surface, wherein a central axis of the inductor coil is perpendicular to at least a portion of the interface surface; and a processor coupled to the inductor coil and the one or more sensors, wherein the processor is configured to change an operation of the inductor coil based at least in part on a measurement from the one or more sensors.'”

Read more in the full article here.