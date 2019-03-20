“The release of Apple’s iOS 12.2 appears imminent as the sixth beta was recently pushed out to developers with a number of new changes and refinements,” Andrew O’Hara reports for AppleInsider.

“One of the first changes we come across in the sixth beta of iOS 12.2 is the ability to view AppleCare status. If you head to Settings > General > About you will see a new option for AppleCare,” O’Hara reports. “It will show you your current warranty status, whether or not you have AppleCare+.”

“Most interesting to us was the official support for AirPower included in the code of iOS 12.2,” O’Hara reports. “AirPower has special integrations with iOS such as the flashy animation that appears on your iPhone display with the charging status of your Apple Watch and AirPods.”

MacDailyNews Take: AirPower is imminent!