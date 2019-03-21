“Apple updated its AirPods page yesterday after unveiling a second-generation pair, and this image was intended to showcase the new optional wireless charging case on a Qi-enabled charging mat, but Apple never ended up featuring the image publicly,” Rossignol reports. “We found it hidden within a CSS stylesheet.”
Rossignol reports, “While the AirPower might still be coming after all, a specific release date remains unclear.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Here’s one Apple product we’d steer clear of pre-ordering as the inordinate amount of time between its announcement and launch — September 12, 2017 and, so far, The Twelfth of Never – creates more than a twinge of concern. We’ll wait for the hands-on reviews for this one, thanks.
SEE ALSO:
Will we see Apple announce AirPower, new iPod touch before week’s end? – March 20, 2019
Apple has approved production of AirPower wireless-charging mat – March 20, 2019
Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta 6 includes AirPower support – March 20, 2019