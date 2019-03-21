“Based on source code from the AirPods page of Apple’s website in Australia, MacRumors has uncovered what appears to be a new image of the AirPower with an iPhone XS and the new AirPods wireless charging case on it, providing yet more evidence that Apple still plans to release the wireless charging mat at some point,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“Apple updated its AirPods page yesterday after unveiling a second-generation pair, and this image was intended to showcase the new optional wireless charging case on a Qi-enabled charging mat, but Apple never ended up featuring the image publicly,” Rossignol reports. “We found it hidden within a CSS stylesheet.”

Rossignol reports, “While the AirPower might still be coming after all, a specific release date remains unclear.”

Read more in the full article here.