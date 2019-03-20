“Apple Inc. on Wednesday announced a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal.

‘The AirPods are the third product announced by Apple this week. Apple announced new versions Monday of its iPad mini and iPad Air tablets, and Tuesday it updated its iMac computer,” Mickle reports. “The releases come ahead of an event next Monday at Apple’s Cupertino, Calif., headquarters, where it is expected to announce new services, including its first original TV shows and a news-subscription service.”

“The company earlier this year approved production of a wireless-charging pad called AirPower, according to people familiar with the matter. It had announced the product in late 2017,” Mickle reports. “AirPower, which would allow users to charge the new AirPods and an iPhone simultaneously, has been delayed by product-development challenges, the people said. Apple typically announces new products within months of beginning production.”



