“The Wall Street Journal says Apple approved production of the long-awaited AirPower earlier this year after facing challenges with developing the accessory,” Dennis Sellers writes for Apple World Today. “So I’m predicting that we’ll see the wireless charger go on sale either Thursday or Friday.”

“If it’s announced on Thursday, look for a new iPod touch to be announced on Friday,” Sellers writes. “If the AirPower is announced on Friday, the iPod touch will be announced on Thursday.”

Sellers writes, “This would be in keeping with Apple’s daily announcements leading up to its March 25 ‘It’s Show Time’ event.”

MacDailyNews Take: And the all-new Mac Pro on Saturday! (Just kidding, unfortunately. WWDC 2019, we look to you hopefully!)