“Apple has canceled the AirPower product completely, citing difficulty meeting its own standards,” Matthew Panzarino reports for TechCrunch. “‘After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologize to those customers who were looking forward to this launch. We continue to believe that the future is wireless and are committed to push the wireless experience forward,’ said Dan Riccio, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering in an emailed statement today.”

“After a delay of over a year since it was first announced in September of 2017, the AirPower charging mat has become something of a focal point for Apple’s recent habit of announcing envelope tickling products and not actually shipping them on time,” Panzarino reports. “Along with recent MacBook keyboard troubles, this has functioned as a sort of flash point over discussion that something isn’t right with Apple’s hardware processes.”

“I’ve heard that they ran too hot because the 3D charging coils in close proximity to one another required very, very cautious power management,” Panzarino reports. “The project was apparently canceled so recently that boxes of the new AirPod cases even have pictures of AirPower on them and the new AirPod sets have mentions of AirPower.”

