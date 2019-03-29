“After a delay of over a year since it was first announced in September of 2017, the AirPower charging mat has become something of a focal point for Apple’s recent habit of announcing envelope tickling products and not actually shipping them on time,” Panzarino reports. “Along with recent MacBook keyboard troubles, this has functioned as a sort of flash point over discussion that something isn’t right with Apple’s hardware processes.”
“I’ve heard that they ran too hot because the 3D charging coils in close proximity to one another required very, very cautious power management,” Panzarino reports. “The project was apparently canceled so recently that boxes of the new AirPod cases even have pictures of AirPower on them and the new AirPod sets have mentions of AirPower.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally.
1 year, 6 months, and 18 days after it was fecklessly announced, AirPower meets its ignominious end.
We suggest exploring Anker’s array of wireless chargers. For Apple Watch, specifically, we love our original Mac-shaped elago W3 Stands!
