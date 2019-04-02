“Apple had decried [Swatch slogan] as an infringement of its ‘Think Different’ advertising campaign,” Reuters reports.
Reuters reports, “Swatch had contended Apple’s Think Different was not known well enough in Switzerland to warrant protection.”
Brief article in full <a href=”https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-swatch/swiss-court-backs-swatch-in-think-different-row-with-apple-idUSKCN1RE0Y1 target=”_new” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>here.
MacDailyNews Take: Shockingly, a Swiss court sides with a Swiss Swatch company over APple which has decimated the Swiss watch industry.
Swatch won an exceedingly minor battle, but lost the war.
