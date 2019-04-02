“A Swiss court has backed Swatch Group in a trademark row with Apple Inc over the watchmaker’s use of the ‘Tick different’ slogan,” Reuters reports.

“Apple had decried [Swatch slogan] as an infringement of its ‘Think Different’ advertising campaign,” Reuters reports.

Reuters reports, “Swatch had contended Apple’s Think Different was not known well enough in Switzerland to warrant protection.”

Brief article in full <a href=”https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-swatch/swiss-court-backs-swatch-in-think-different-row-with-apple-idUSKCN1RE0Y1 target=”_new” rel=”noopener noreferrer”>here.