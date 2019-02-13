While Apple is the clear market leader, the new Smartwatch Total Market Report reveals that the top three brands (Apple, Samsung, and Fitbit) made up 88 percent of smartwatch unit sales during the timeframe. However, traditional watch manufacturers, like Fossil, and fitness-focused brands, like Garmin, are working to grow their share of the market, as they continue to expand into the smartwatch category.
“Over the last 18 months smartwatch sales gained strong momentum, proving the naysayers, who didn’t think the category could achieve mainstream acceptance, had potentially judged too soon,” said Weston Henderek, director, industry analyst for NPD Connected Intelligence, in a statement. “The ability to be truly connected via built-in LTE without the need to have a smartphone nearby proved to be a tipping point for consumers, as they now recognize the value in being able to complete a wide range of tasks on the device including receiving notifications, messaging, accessing smart home controls, and more.”
16% of U.S. adults now own a smartwatch, which is up from 12 percent in December of 2017, based on NPD’s Consumers and Wearables Report. The younger 18-34 age demographic is currently carrying the overall growth in the smartwatch market with 23 percent penetration. However, as newer health focused devices such as the Apple Watch Series 4 continue to take hold in the next year, expect to see a big boost in penetration among older segments. Beyond health and fitness tracking, evolving use cases will help bolster the segment. For example, 15 percent of smartwatch owners now claim to use their devices to control home automation devices.
Source: The NPD Group, Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: You have to be a real glutton for punishment to choose a non-Apple Watch stupidwatch.
“Let’s see, I could have a brand new BMW M5 or a Chevy Spark for right around the same price*. Hmm… Such a difficult choice. Duh, I’ll take the Spark!”
We pity the masochistic bastages who strap those POS Apple Watch wannabes, also-rans, and roadkill to their wrists, however few there may be.
*Over one year, a $500 Apple Watch costs $1.37 per day. A $250 watch costs $0.69 per day. That’s a difference of 68-cents per day. If you can’t afford 68-cents a day, you can’t afford a smartwatch. An Apple Watch gives you a helluva lot more features and value, including resale value, than 68-cents a day.
