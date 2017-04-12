“Swatch has been using the ‘Tick Different’ slogan on its Bellamy quartz wristwatch with built-in NFC Visa payment technology,” Hardwick reports. “According to Watson, in order to successfully win the case Apple must show that Swatch’s use of the phrase triggers an association with Apple products in the minds of at least 50 percent of consumers.”
MacDailyNews Take: Swatch’s increasingly delusional and desperate CEO Nick Hayek is reacting poorly to being steamrolled by Apple. It’s always interesting to see how they react when they finally wake up and realize they’re the next Palm. For some, obviously, accepting that they need to begin preparing for the next phase of their lives is tougher than bathing in a warm puddle of self-delusion.
Swatch’s “Tick different” marketing imagery:
Apple’s iconic, trademarked “Think different” slogan:
