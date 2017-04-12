“Apple has filed a complaint in a Swiss court over the use of the slogan ‘Tick Different’ in a Swatch marketing campaign, arguing that the watchmaker is unfairly referencing the Californian company’s successful 1990s ‘Think Different’ ad campaign for its own gain,” Tim Hardwick reports for MacRumors.



“Swatch has been using the ‘Tick Different’ slogan on its Bellamy quartz wristwatch with built-in NFC Visa payment technology,” Hardwick reports. “According to Watson, in order to successfully win the case Apple must show that Swatch’s use of the phrase triggers an association with Apple products in the minds of at least 50 percent of consumers.”





“Swatch CEO Nick Hayek has reportedly rejected the allegation that it is capitalizing on Apple branding,” Hardwick reports.”Hayek claimed that the ‘Tick Different’ slogan has its origins in an 80s Swatch campaign that used the phrase “Always different, always new”, and says that any similarity with Apple is purely coincidental.”





Read more in the full article here.