Swatch Chief Executive Officer Nick “Hayek’s strategy contrasts with that of LVMH watch chief Jean-Claude Biver, who earlier this week unveiled an upgraded TAG Heuer smartwatch the brand developed with Google and Intel Corp,” Gretler reports. “Separately, Tissot has yet to start selling its Smart Touch smartwatch, according to Francois Thiebaud, head of that brand. He said last year the solar-powered watch would be available during 2016…”
MacDailyNews Take: Three years from now, in the dictionary definition of “too little, too late,” the “Swiss OS” logo will be right next to the photo of Microsoft’s Zune.
Some random, ghettoized wearable OS — incompatible with the apps on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac (or phone, tablet, or PC) — is extremely undesirable.
Swatch is delusional, desperate, or, most likely, both. That’s what being the next Palm will do to you.
