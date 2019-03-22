“The sources said that Apple’s AirPower wireless charger for iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods is set to be officially launched in late March, which will significantly drive up Lite-On’s revenues for the second quarter of 2019,” Ho and Ke report.
“Lite-On’s consolidated revenues for 2018 rose 5% on year to NT$12.1 billion (US$392.56 million), the second highest level ever recorded,” Ho and Ke report. “Its EPS for the year shot up 56% on year to NT$2.80.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly been an embarassingly long time coming.
Here’s one Apple product we’d steer clear of pre-ordering as the inordinate amount of time between its announcement and launch — September 12, 2017 and, so far, The Twelfth of Never – creates more than a twinge of concern. We’ll wait for the hands-on reviews for this one, thanks. — MacDailyNews, March 21, 2019
