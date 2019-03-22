“Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, is expected to see its second-quarter revenues register a double-digit sequential growth as it will soon kick off volume shipments of GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers needed for Apple’s wireless charger AirPower, according to industry sources,” Julian Ho and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes.

“The sources said that Apple’s AirPower wireless charger for iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods is set to be officially launched in late March, which will significantly drive up Lite-On’s revenues for the second quarter of 2019,” Ho and Ke report.

“Lite-On’s consolidated revenues for 2018 rose 5% on year to NT$12.1 billion (US$392.56 million), the second highest level ever recorded,” Ho and Ke report. “Its EPS for the year shot up 56% on year to NT$2.80.”