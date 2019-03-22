“Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, is expected to see its second-quarter revenues register a double-digit sequential growth as it will soon kick off volume shipments of GPP (glass passivated package) bridge rectifiers needed for Apple’s wireless charger AirPower, according to industry sources,” Julian Ho and Willis Ke report for DigiTimes.

“The sources said that Apple’s AirPower wireless charger for iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods is set to be officially launched in late March, which will significantly drive up Lite-On’s revenues for the second quarter of 2019,” Ho and Ke report.

“Lite-On’s consolidated revenues for 2018 rose 5% on year to NT$12.1 billion (US$392.56 million), the second highest level ever recorded,” Ho and Ke report. “Its EPS for the year shot up 56% on year to NT$2.80.”

In 2017, the AirPower mat was billed by Apple as being able to charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously

In 2017, the AirPower mat was billed by Apple as being able to charge iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods simultaneously


 
Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s certainly been an embarassingly long time coming.

Here’s one Apple product we’d steer clear of pre-ordering as the inordinate amount of time between its announcement and launch — September 12, 2017 and, so far, The Twelfth of Never – creates more than a twinge of concern. We’ll wait for the hands-on reviews for this one, thanks.MacDailyNews, March 21, 2019

SEE ALSO:
Apple secures rights to AirPower trademark – March 21, 2019
New AirPower image alongside iPhone XS appears within Apple’s website code – March 21, 2019
Will we see Apple announce AirPower, new iPod touch before week’s end? – March 20, 2019
Apple has approved production of AirPower wireless-charging mat – March 20, 2019
Apple’s iOS 12.2 beta 6 includes AirPower support – March 20, 2019
Apple unveils AirPower charging mat to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods; coming ‘next year’ – September 12, 2017