“In the week of March 4th, market intelligence firm IDC published a report that made me even more optimistic about Apple’s future growth prospects,” D.M. Martins Research writes for Seeking Alpha. “The research company disclosed that the broad wearable devices market has grown a sizable 31% YOY in 4Q18. Even more relevant, the smartwatch sub-category saw its market expand by an impressive 55%, with Apple’s slice of the pie alone becoming about as large as all the other participants’ combined.”

“What I have been seeing lately in terms of smartwatch sales traction has exceeded my expectations,” D.M. Martins Research writes. “At one point in 3Q17, possibly still influenced by “expert opinions” on how much of a flop the Apple Watch had been as a new product category, I projected that the device could generate $11.8 billion in annual revenues by fiscal 2021. About one year later, I revised my estimates up to $16 billion on the back of encouraging metrics on the Series 3’s performance.”



“I believe my previously estimated 20% YOY market growth rate in fiscal 2021 to be too low of a projection. I now think that 22% might better reflect the smartwatch environment, decreasing at a more modest pace of 25 bps per year,” D.M. Martins Research writes. “Therefore, I revise my market growth projections upward for an estimated positive impact to sales of about $1 billion per year by fiscal 2021.”

Read more in the full article here.