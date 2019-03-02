“Laurene Powell Jobs, billionaire philanthropist and wife of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, on Friday said she is willing to sink more money into journalistic endeavors in an effort to protect democracy,” Mikey Campbell reports for AppleInsider. “Speaking to Recode‘s Kara Swisher at the Lesbians Who Tech conference in San Francisco, Powell Jobs said journalism is as important to maintaining a healthy democracy as education, immigration and the environment, reports CNET. Powell Jobs’ the Emerson Collective dabbles in each of those areas through a series of strategic investments. ”

“The Emerson Collective holds majority stake in The Atlantic, Pop-Up Magazine and Axios, and Powell Jobs is primed to invest more,” Campbell reports. “‘The lack of ability for people to actually find relevant local news is putting our democracy at risk, putting our ability to converse with each other at risk putting our ability to understand each other at risk,’ Powell Jobs said.”

“While the U.S. has traditionally been a bastion for news media, both liberal and conservative, that standing is now threatened by an unrelenting stream of criticism from President Donald Trump,” Campbell reports. “‘It’s right out of a dictator’s playbook,’ Powell Jobs said of Trump’s constant bashing of — typically left-leaning — media outlets. ‘If you look at polls about the degree to which people trust any news source and even credible fact checking organizations is at an all time low.'”

“As one of the world’s richest women, worth an estimated $19 billion, she has been investing in journalism through her efforts at the Emerson Collective,” Ian Sherr reports for CNET. “The organization, which has been described as equal parts think tank, foundation and venture capital fund, acquired a majority stake in The Atlantic, Pop-Up Magazine and Axios. Powell Jobs said she’s willing to invest more.”

MacDailyNews Take: Freedom of the press is limited to those who own one. ― A.J. Liebling

"What's driving her interest is the ongoing collapse of the news industry, she said in an interview with Recode's Kara Swisher at the Lesbians Who Tech conference in San Francisco late Friday. That and the attacks on it from people like President Donald Trump," Sherr reports.

MacDailyNews Take: We include both reports because its illustrative of how a reporter can influence the reader. Note Campbell’s inclusion of “typically left-leaning” vs. Sherr’s report which leaves the impression that Trump bashes all media. You decide which report is closer to the truth.

“In her talk she also shared a story about meeting with Trump. She’s spoken with him in an effort to save President Barack Obama’s 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected up to 800,000 people illegally brought to the US as children from deportation. Trump ultimately said he’d end DACA, drawing criticism from around the tech industry. (His move is being challenged in court),” Sherr reports. “At the end of the meeting with Trump, Powell Jobs recounted that he said, ‘I really like your dress,’ rolling her eyes after repeating the comment. The crowd booed and hissed, to which Powell Jobs responded, ‘I know. And I thought, ‘The things I will do,’ y’know?'”

MacDailyNews Take: “News” is a funny thing. Perceptions of events can be bent to the will of those conveying the information. This includes Powell Jobs’ recounting of what might have been taken by some as an innocuous compliment from the father of a daughter who was at the time a fashion designer of, among other things, dresses. Or the U.S. President could have been hitting on Steve Jobs’ widow. Certainly, there’s a wide range of possible interpretations.

The reports above offer only one possible interpretation, cemented by the crowd reaction at the Lesbians Who Tech conference and by Powell’s reaction and response. Again, the point here is that different people will have different perspectives on the comment. We’re not saying which reaction is correct or what Trump’s intent was, as we cannot minds. Had the other person involved in the conversation recounted/framed the “I really like your dress” exchange in front of a CPAC crowd, the reaction and retelling would have very likely left a different impression.

We assume Powell Jobs included that little anecdote, at that venue and with her reported eye roll, for a reason. We’ll leave it to you to decide why she included it. We can’t imagine how Powell Jobs would have reacted if former President Bill Clinton had remarked to her, “I really like your dress”, although surely some people could imagine him saying it. 😉 (See everybody can play at the reinforcing negative impressions game. It’s easy!)

We covered how one phrase inserted by a reporter can change perception in our Take above. Note also how the reports frame the DACA issue which is both more complex, yet even simpler than the impression they leave.

Here’s the thing about DACA: It’s the product of an presidential memorandum, not a law passed by Congress. On August 31, 2018, United States District Court Judge Andrew Hanen ruled that DACA is likely unconstitutional because it oversteps the authority of the executive branch. “If the nation truly wants a DACA program,” Judge Hanen wrote, “it is up to Congress to say so.”

In the U.S., Congress makes the laws. The President, however, can issue an executive order which carries the power of federal law. Congress may try to overturn an executive order by passing a bill that blocks it. But the president can veto that bill. Congress would then need to override that veto to pass the bill. Also, the Supreme Court can declare an executive order unconstitutional. Presidential memoranda are like executive orders. The president can use memos to direct government operations. But executive orders are numbered and published in the Federal Register whereas presidential memoranda are not.

President Trump has called on the U.S. Congress to permanently address the issue with federal law, not via a potentially unconstitutional presidential decree. Neither report conveys the full scope of the issue and both leave a very different impression vs. Trump’s official statement on the issue, including, “I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act… It is now time for Congress to act!”

Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2017

In December 2017, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Charles Koch, chairman and chief executive of Koch Industries, wrote jointly in op-ed for The Washington Post:

By acting now to ensure that dreamers can realize their potential by continuing to contribute to our country, Congress can reaffirm this essential American ideal… We are business leaders who sometimes differ on the issues of the day. Yet, on a question as straightforward as this one, we are firmly aligned… As a matter of both policy and principle, we strongly agree that Congress must act before the end of the year to bring certainty and security to the lives of dreamers… In a free nation, individuals must be able to trust that when our government makes a promise, it is kept. Having laws that are reliable is what gives people the confidence to plan their futures and to invest in their businesses, their communities and themselves… Congress should act quickly, ideally before year’s end, to ensure that these decent people can work and stay and dream in the United States.

President Trump’s Full Statement on Rescinding DACA, September 2017:

As President, my highest duty is to defend the American people and the Constitution of the United States of America. At the same time, I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws.

The legislative branch, not the executive branch, writes these laws – this is the bedrock of our Constitutional system, which I took a solemn oath to preserve, protect, and defend.

In June of 2012, President Obama bypassed Congress to give work permits, social security numbers, and federal benefits to approximately 800,000 illegal immigrants currently between the ages of 15 and 36. The typical recipients of this executive amnesty, known as DACA, are in their twenties. Legislation offering these same benefits had been introduced in Congress on numerous occasions and rejected each time.

In referencing the idea of creating new immigration rules unilaterally, President Obama admitted that “I can’t just do these things by myself” – and yet that is exactly what he did, making an end-run around Congress and violating the core tenets that sustain our Republic.

Officials from 10 States are suing over the program, requiring my Administration to make a decision regarding its legality. The Attorney General of the United States, the Attorneys General of many states, and virtually all other top legal experts have advised that the program is unlawful and unconstitutional and cannot be successfully defended in court.

There can be no path to principled immigration reform if the executive branch is able to rewrite or nullify federal laws at will.

The temporary implementation of DACA by the Obama Administration, after Congress repeatedly rejected this amnesty-first approach, also helped spur a humanitarian crisis –the massive surge of unaccompanied minors from Central America including, in some cases, young people who would become members of violent gangs throughout our country, such as MS-13.

Only by the reliable enforcement of immigration law can we produce safe communities, a robust middle class, and economic fairness for all Americans.

Therefore, in the best interests of our country, and in keeping with the obligations of my office, the Department of Homeland Security will begin an orderly transition and wind-down of DACA, one that provides minimum disruption. While new applications for work permits will not be accepted, all existing work permits will be honored until their date of expiration up to two full years from today. Furthermore, applications already in the pipeline will be processed, as will renewal applications for those facing near-term expiration. This is a gradual process, not a sudden phase out. Permits will not begin to expire for another six months, and will remain active for up to 24 months. Thus, in effect, I am not going to just cut DACA off, but rather provide a window of opportunity for Congress to finally act.

Our enforcement priorities remain unchanged. We are focused on criminals, security threats, recent border-crossers, visa overstays, and repeat violators. I have advised the Department of Homeland Security that DACA recipients are not enforcement priorities unless they are criminals, are involved in criminal activity, or are members of a gang.

The decades-long failure of Washington, D.C. to enforce federal immigration law has had both predictable and tragic consequences: lower wages and higher unemployment for American workers, substantial burdens on local schools and hospitals, the illicit entry of dangerous drugs and criminal cartels, and many billions of dollars a year in costs paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Yet few in Washington expressed any compassion for the millions of Americans victimized by this unfair system. Before we ask what is fair to illegal immigrants, we must also ask what is fair to American families, students, taxpayers, and jobseekers.

Congress now has the opportunity to advance responsible immigration reform that puts American jobs and American security first. We are facing the symptom of a larger problem, illegal immigration, along with the many other chronic immigration problems Washington has left unsolved. We must reform our green card system, which now favors low-skilled immigration and puts immense strain on U.S. taxpayers. We must base future immigration on merit – we want those coming into the country to be able to support themselves financially, to contribute to our economy, and to love our country and the values it stands for. Under a merit-based system, citizens will enjoy higher employment, rising wages, and a stronger middle class. Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue have introduced the RAISE Act, which would establish this merit-based system and produce lasting gains for the American People.

I look forward to working with Republicans and Democrats in Congress to finally address all of these issues in a manner that puts the hardworking citizens of our country first.

As I’ve said before, we will resolve the DACA issue with heart and compassion – but through the lawful Democratic process – while at the same time ensuring that any immigration reform we adopt provides enduring benefits for the American citizens we were elected to serve. We must also have heart and compassion for unemployed, struggling, and forgotten Americans.

Above all else, we must remember that young Americans have dreams too. Being in government means setting priorities. Our first and highest priority in advancing immigration reform must be to improve jobs, wages and security for American workers and their families.

It is now time for Congress to act!

Tim Cook, Charles Koch, Donald Trump, and even we, all agree:

A permanent legislative solution would benefit everyone involved. — MacDailyNews, December 8, 2017

Now you know the rest of the story.

As always, our boilerplate regarding “news” consumption: The best way to consume “news” is to cast a wide net.

As always, readers of “news” need to consider the sources and interpret what they are are being told accordingly. The more disparate sources you can find, the better. And we don’t mean different newspaper, network, website brands that are all owned by the same conglomerate. Determining the actual ownership of your “news” sources is an investment that requires a bit of time, but it is very enlightening. — MacDailyNews Take, June 17, 2015

