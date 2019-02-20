“We also estimate, based on the number of active countries and number of use cases within those markets, that 12% of Apple Pay users are in the US, and 88% of users are international. For reference, we believe 21% of active iPhones are in the US,” Munster and Thompson write. “We estimate that 24% of US iPhone users have used Apple Pay vs. 47% of international users.”
Munster and Thompson write, “While Apple Pay likely won’t have a measurable impact on Services revenue growth, the model, enabled by Apple’s treatment of user privacy, lays the groundwork for handling other sensitive data and bringing ease of use to areas like healthcare.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Pay just works.
