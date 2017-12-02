Apple Pay Cash (US Only)
• Send, request, and receive money from friends and family with Apple Pay in Messages or by asking Siri
Other improvements and fixes
• Adds support for faster wireless charging on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X with compatible third-party accessories
• Introduces three new Live wallpapers for iPhone X
• Improves video camera stabilization
• Adds support in Podcasts to automatically advance to the next episode from the same show
• Adds support in HealthKit for downhill snow sports distance as a data type
• Fixes an issue that could cause Mail to appear to be checking for new messages even when a download is complete
• Fixes an issue that could cause cleared Mail notifications from Exchange accounts to reappear
• Improves stability in Calendar
• Resolves an issue where Settings could open to a blank screen
• Fixes an issue that could prevent swiping to Today View or Camera from the Lock Screen
• Addresses an issue that could prevent Music controls from displaying on the Lock Screen
• Fixes an issue that could cause app icons to be arranged incorrectly on the Home Screen
• Addresses an issue that could prevent users from deleting recent photos when iCloud storage is exceeded
• Addresses an issue where Find My iPhone sometimes wouldn’t display a map
• Fixes an issue in Messages where the keyboard could overlap the most recent message
• Fixes an issue in Calculator where typing numbers rapidly could lead to incorrect results
• Addressed an issue where the keyboard could respond slowly
• Adds support for real-time text (RTT) phone calls for the deaf and hard of hearing
• Improves VoiceOver stability in Messages, Settings, App Store, and Music
• Resolves an issue that prevented VoiceOver from announcing incoming Notifications
For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222
MacDailyNews Take: Happy updating!