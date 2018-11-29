“Android Pie was first released to the public nearly four months ago and according to Google’s official Android version distribution data, it’s currently in use on 0% of active Android devices,” Epstein writes. “That’s not a typo. ”
“So, to recap, it has taken iOS 12 about three months for adoption to top 75% and it has taken Android Pie about four months for adoption to reach… 0%,” Epstein writes. “75% of iOS device users out there have all of the latest and greatest features Apple has baked into its new mobile OS. They also have all of the security patches and bug fixes that came with iOS 12. Meanwhile, roughly 0% of Android users can make the same claim about Google’s mobile OS.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: They should’ve named it “Project Terrible.”
Now to be fair, this is only because Android is an inferior product peddled to tech illiterates who do not value their privacy and/or who are unable to recognize a half-assed knockoff from the revolutionary original.
Android is a BlackBerry clone that was hastily rejiggered to mimic iPhone at the last minute. Obviously, mistakes were made.
So, the Android rush-job is a security nightmare. It’s fragmented. It’s too many cooks in the kitchen. It’s crap-by-committee junk.
And anyone who rewards blatant thieves by settling for Android deserves their fate. — MacDailyNews, May 23, 1015
