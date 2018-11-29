“Remember Project Treble? Remember how it was going to be a brilliant solution that finally addressed Android’s terrible fragmentation problem?” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “Well, we have an update on the status of Android’s fragmentation fix: it still isn’t doing anything at all.”

“Android Pie was first released to the public nearly four months ago and according to Google’s official Android version distribution data, it’s currently in use on 0% of active Android devices,” Epstein writes. “That’s not a typo. ”

“So, to recap, it has taken iOS 12 about three months for adoption to top 75% and it has taken Android Pie about four months for adoption to reach… 0%,” Epstein writes. “75% of iOS device users out there have all of the latest and greatest features Apple has baked into its new mobile OS. They also have all of the security patches and bug fixes that came with iOS 12. Meanwhile, roughly 0% of Android users can make the same claim about Google’s mobile OS.”

