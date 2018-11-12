“You might want to sit down for this: The iPad Pro is more powerful than the MacBook Pro,” Phillip Tracy writes for Laptop Mag. “No, seriously — it’s not even close on some benchmarks.”

“The tablet thrashed the competition on each of our tests, outperforming our favorite premium 13-inch laptops by a wide margin,” Tracy writes. “This asks the question: Why buy a laptop if you can run demanding programs on a tablet?”

Laptop Mag‘s winners in each category:

• Design: iPad Pro

• Ports: MacBook Pro

• Display: iPad Pro

• Keyboard: MacBook Pro

• Performance: iPad Pro

• Battery Life: iPad Pro

• Software: Draw

• Pricing and configs: iPad Pro

“The iPad Pro runs the best version of iOS yet. iOS 12 brings improved notifications, new gestures and fancier markup tools to its mobile operating system. But despite migrating over desktop features, iOS 12 remains just that, a mobile OS,” Tracy writes. “The Files app is not as comprehensive as Finder on Mac, app-switching while multitasking isn’t trivial and you can’t watch 4K YouTube videos. These are small issues, but they add up. A bigger problem, however, is that apps like Final Cut Pro — a favorite among video editors — are not available on the iPad (though Photoshop is coming soon). On the flip side, iOS 12 is easy to navigate and has a simpler, more refined interface than macOS. If you’ve ever owned an iPhone, you know that the biggest benefit of iOS over macOS is its rich, vast library of mobile apps.”

“Given the limitations of iOS, the iPad Pro remains a great secondary device and a good primary machine for consuming content, but it’s not necessarily the best for creating it,” Tracy writes. “For that reason, we recommend that creators and those who need to run demanding programs buy the MacBook Pro, which supports expandable storage, sports a large trackpad and is easier to use on your lap.”

