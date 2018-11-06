“The new iPad Pro is a significant upgrade, adding an all-screen front, Face ID, smaller dimensions and weight, a new Pencil and Smart Keyboard, different connectivity and, oh yes, no headphone jack,” David Phelan writes for The Independent. “All in a strikingly different design.”

“In use, it’s extremely fast in every way. It is so powerful, it’s able to make the most of advanced apps, such as the upcoming (and much-anticipated) Adobe Photoshop CC. The graphics chip (GPU) is as powerful as the Xbox One S games console, Apple says, in a device that’s 94 per cent smaller and doesn’t need a power cable. The company also claims that its graphics performance is 1,000 times that of the original iPad,” Phelan writes. “Expect to see apps, especially games, which leverage this power in due course.”

“The new iPad Pro is a huge upgrade from previous models, and is easily Apple’s most accomplished and attractive tablet yet. Its speed and versatility are remarkable, arguably more than many will need, but for creatives especially, it’s going to become the tablet of choice,” Phelan writes. “For many of us, a regular iPad will do… This new iPad Pro, though, is the most powerful, not to mention most beautiful, tablet you can find anywhere.”