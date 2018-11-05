“When Apple introduced the new iPad Pro, the company boasted that its slim slate is more powerful than 92 percent of PCs out there,” Mark Spoonauer writes for Tom’s Guide. “Now that we’ve benchmarked the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for our review over at Laptop Mag, it looks like that claim could very well be legit.”

“On Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance, the iPad Pro notched a score of 17,995,” Spoonauer writes. “That blows past the Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU and even the Core i7 version of the Dell XPS 13… The 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i7 chip was just slightly below the iPad Pro at 17,348.”

“On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which involves web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, Apple’s tablet lasted for 13 hours and 41 minutes,” Spoonauer writes. “The Surface Pro 6 lasted about 4 hours less at 9:20 and the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 and 4K display mustered 8:53.”

Read more in the full article here.