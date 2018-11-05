“On Geekbench 4, which measures overall performance, the iPad Pro notched a score of 17,995,” Spoonauer writes. “That blows past the Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU and even the Core i7 version of the Dell XPS 13… The 13-inch MacBook Pro with a Core i7 chip was just slightly below the iPad Pro at 17,348.”
“On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, which involves web surfing at 150 nits of screen brightness, Apple’s tablet lasted for 13 hours and 41 minutes,” Spoonauer writes. “The Surface Pro 6 lasted about 4 hours less at 9:20 and the Dell XPS 13 with Core i7 and 4K display mustered 8:53.”
MacDailyNews Take: Can we have an A-series chip made for Mac ASAP, please!
