“I wrote earlier that I was hoping the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro was going to prove to be, as Apple claimed, ‘the ultimate iPad,'” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “All the joy of that huge screen in a form factor which didn’t prove too great a compromise when it came to comfort and portability.”

“I’ve literally only had it for a few hours, but my impressions so far can be summed up in one word: ‘Wow,'” Lovejoy reports. “It looks absolutely gorgeous. It’s true that Apple’s description of it as ‘all screen’ is hyperbole: there’s still a significant amount of bezel remaining – which is necessary both to be able to hold it comfortably, and to allow room for the Face ID camera system et al without the need for a notch. But, honestly, ‘all screen’ doesn’t seem like too ridiculous an exaggeration. It really does feel pretty close to that.”

“I was worried that it might feel noticeably heavier in the hands than my 10.5-inch model, and yet – despite being 40% heavier – it really doesn’t. If I had to judge subjectively, I would have guessed something closer to 20%,” Lovejoy reports. “In short, I feel the same way about this display I did about the original one: I absolutely adore it. But this time I don’t feel I’m having to compromise on size or weight.”

MacDailyNews Take: Now that all of the extraneous bezel and Home button cruft has bee dispatched with, the 12.9-inch iPad really is the ultimate iPad!