“For many PC users the mouse is a core part of the experience which means that because the iPad Pro does not support a mouse, it cannot be a PC replacement,” Milanesi writes. “I will always remember one day being in an airport lounge at SFO and seeing a lady who set herself up at a table with her laptop, a mouse and a portable printer. In her mind, I am sure, she was being mobile, but the reality was quite different.”
“File systems at an OS level is another behavioral debt we have” Milanesi writes. “Does it still make sense to have one when much of our work is done in siloed apps and or stored in the cloud for easy collaboration?”
Read more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: The iPad Pro is the future of mobile personal computing, not the MacBook/Air/Pro.
We find that there are many older users longing to make iPad work like a laptop, because that’s what they know.
Take a look at a twelve-year-old who’s only really ever used an iPad for personal computing. It’s an eyeopener. It’s like looking into the future.
The answer isn’t to try to make the iPad into a MacBook. The answer is to provide all the tools possible in iOS for developers to make robust apps that can take advantage of the multi-touch paradigm. — MacDailyNews, May 16, 2017
