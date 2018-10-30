“As expected, Apple unveiled the new iPad Pro at Tuesday’s event in New York,” Andrew Gebhart writes for CNET. “With better graphics and more storage, it looks designed to replace your laptop. And one of its accessories will help that cause — the Smart Keyboard Folio.”

“The Folio allows you to prop up your iPad at two angles. It pairs automatically with the iPad and attaches magnetically,” Gebhart writes. “You won’t need to charge it either as the iPad keeps it running with a smart connector that transfers power.”

“The Smart Keyboard Folio will come in a variety of sizes suited for the different iPad Pro configurations,” Gebhart writes. “The model for the $799 11-inch iPad Pro will cost $199. The Keyboard for the $999 12.9 inch iPad Pro will cost $179.”



MacDailyNews Take: Strike that. Reverse it. The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space gray for $179 (US) for the 11-inch iPad Pro and $199 (US) for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro