“The first benchmark for the Retina MacBook Air that Apple unveiled a few days ago is out, showing the expected gains in performance over the previous MacBook Air generation,” Chris Smith reports for BGR. “The new Air also does somewhat better than the previous 12-inch MacBook in tests and almost matches entry-level MacBook Pros.”

Smith reports, “But it can’t touch the massive performance of the new iPad Pro.”

“The results posted over on Geekbench (via MacRumors, show single-core and multi-core scores of 4248 and 7828, respectively, for a device rocking a 1.6GHz Intel Core i5-8210Y processor and 16GB of RAM,” Smith reports. “The previous MacBook Air, featuring a 1.8GHz Intel Broadwell processor, scored 3335 and 6119 in the same tests. The single-core score of the Retina MacBook Air surpasses all 12-inch MacBooks (3500 to 3900 depending on chip) and is within reach of base 2017 and 2018 MacBook Pro models (4300 to 4500).”

“What’s more interesting is that the iPad Pro that Apple unveiled at the same event earlier this week outscores all these MacBooks in the same tests, including the new Retina MacBook Air and its predecessors, the 12-inch MacBooks, and several MacBook Pro models,” Smith reports. “The A12X chip inside the new tablets scored over 5000 and over 18000 points in the same test.”

