“You can build-to-order a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the i7 processor and 256 GB SSD for $2099. The comparable 256 GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $1149,” Mayo reports. “Apple offers an off-the-shelf 2.6GHz i7 in a 512 GB 15-inch MacBook Pro config for $2799. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro specced with 512 GB storage sells for $1349, half as much.”
“The six-core i7 is faster in the multi-core benchmark than the eight-core iPad Pro — but it is really not that far behind,” Mayo reports. “At least in single-core, Apple only sells a single configuration of portable Mac that is decidedly faster than the iPad Pro — the Core i9 MacBook Pro. Reminder: Apple sells the A12X-equipped iPad Pro from $799. The i9 MacBook Pro sells for more than $3000. Going beyond portables, the iPad Pro matches or beats almost all 2017 iMac configurations, and rivals the iMac Pro on single-core prowess.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s absolutely amazing the amount of power Apple has packed into such a small, portable device!
