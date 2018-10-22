Strategy Analytics: Amazon dominates U.S. with 63% of smart speakers in use

These findings have been published by Strategy Analytics in its report “Smart Speaker User Survey – US Results.” The research also found that there is plenty of opportunity for other smart speaker brands: when asked to name one brand they would choose for their next smart speaker, 54% of users chose either Amazon, Google or Apple, leaving nearly half the market open to competitors. Bose, Samsung and Sonos are the most preferred alternatives to the “big three.” The online survey interviewed 1,011 users of smart speakers in the US in July/August 2018.
The survey also found that 88% of smart speaker homes own at least one Amazon smart speaker, and 31% own at least one Google smart speaker, indicating that many homes are happy to use different voice assistant platforms.
The survey shows that multiple ownership of smart speakers is already commonplace: 58% of users say they have two or more smart speakers at home. 62% use a smart speaker in the family room, 41% in a bedroom and 39% in the kitchen. 12% have installed a smart speaker in the bathroom.
David Watkins, Director, Smart Speakers at Strategy Analytics said in a statement, “Amazon and Google may dominate today’s market, but this will not always be the case. Many consumers are ready to consider alternative brands, assuming they meet the high expectations identified in this study, including high quality audio, superior design and device compatibility.”
Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple only chooses to compete in the premium smart speaker market, where they dominate with 70% share.
Apple is hitting their target market and, with HomePod sold on sound quality first (not Siri, thankfully), these are the buyers who are most likely to have the type of disposable income that best facilitates things Apple likes even more than hardware sales: Recurring Apple Music subscriptions. – MacDailyNews, September 24, 2018
A finally-finished HomePod (with flawless multi-room audio and stereo pairing out of the box) and, potentially others in the HomePod family, are products for Christmas 2018 and beyond. — MacDailyNews, April 13, 2018
