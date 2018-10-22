Strategy Analytics: Amazon dominates U.S. with 63% of smart speakers in use

According to a new consumer survey, the most popular smart speaker model in the US is the Amazon Echo, which accounts for 23% of all smart speakers in use. Including all its models, Amazon accounts for 63% of smart speakers in use, while Google accounts for 17% and Apple 4%.

These findings have been published by Strategy Analytics in its report “Smart Speaker User Survey – US Results.” The research also found that there is plenty of opportunity for other smart speaker brands: when asked to name one brand they would choose for their next smart speaker, 54% of users chose either Amazon, Google or Apple, leaving nearly half the market open to competitors. Bose, Samsung and Sonos are the most preferred alternatives to the “big three.” The online survey interviewed 1,011 users of smart speakers in the US in July/August 2018.

The survey also found that 88% of smart speaker homes own at least one Amazon smart speaker, and 31% own at least one Google smart speaker, indicating that many homes are happy to use different voice assistant platforms.

The survey shows that multiple ownership of smart speakers is already commonplace: 58% of users say they have two or more smart speakers at home. 62% use a smart speaker in the family room, 41% in a bedroom and 39% in the kitchen. 12% have installed a smart speaker in the bathroom.

David Watkins, Director, Smart Speakers at Strategy Analytics said in a statement, “Amazon and Google may dominate today’s market, but this will not always be the case. Many consumers are ready to consider alternative brands, assuming they meet the high expectations identified in this study, including high quality audio, superior design and device compatibility.”

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.