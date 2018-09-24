“That might lead you to think that the HomePod is something of a dud, right? Well, not so fast,” Eassa writes. “Strategy Analytics also says that HomePod ‘did top the market value rankings with 16% share of wholesale revenues.’ HomePod also apparently nabbed ‘a [dominant] 70% share of the small but growing [$200-plus] premium price band.””
“In other words, Apple’s HomePod has captured a significant chunk of industry-wide smart speaker revenues and has a very high share in the market for high-priced smart speakers (Apple’s HomePod sells for $349),” Eassa writes. “The HomePod story is far from written yet, and I look forward to seeing how both the product and its performance in the marketplace evolve over time.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple is hitting their target market and, with HomePod sold on sound quality first (not Siri, thankfully), these are the buyers who are most likely to have the type of disposable income that best facilitates things Apple likes even more than hardware sales: Recurring Apple Music subscriptions.
Due to its delayed late start, Apple’s HomePod is a story for Christmas 2018 and beyond.
A finally-finished HomePod (with flawless multi-room audio and stereo pairing out of the box) and, potentially others in the HomePod family, are products for Christmas 2018 and beyond. — MacDailyNews, April 13, 2018
