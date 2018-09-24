“It’s probably fair to say that Apple’s first-generation HomePod didn’t exactly revolutionize the smart-speaker industry, which is already dominated by heavyweights like Amazon and Google,” Ashraf Eassa writes for The Motley Fool. “In fact, according to Strategy Analytics, HomePod ‘did not feature in the top-five ranking by shipments’ during the second quarter of 2018.”

“That might lead you to think that the HomePod is something of a dud, right? Well, not so fast,” Eassa writes. “Strategy Analytics also says that HomePod ‘did top the market value rankings with 16% share of wholesale revenues.’ HomePod also apparently nabbed ‘a [dominant] 70% share of the small but growing [$200-plus] premium price band.””

“In other words, Apple’s HomePod has captured a significant chunk of industry-wide smart speaker revenues and has a very high share in the market for high-priced smart speakers (Apple’s HomePod sells for $349),” Eassa writes. “The HomePod story is far from written yet, and I look forward to seeing how both the product and its performance in the marketplace evolve over time.”