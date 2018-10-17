Apple has described the Apple Watch as its ‘most personal device ever,'” Evans writes. “That’s not just because it sits against your skin and you can purchase snazzy new watchbands for it; it’s also because its sensors assess all sorts of personal data about you: How you sleep; How you walk; Where you go; How healthy you are; The state of your heart; If you fall; Who you call.”
“And more, but you get the drift,” Evans writes. “You see, more than an iPhone, Apple Watch has one purpose, which is to work with you, learn about you, share that data with your iPhone Health app (and your doctor, if you like) and to do all of this as privately as possible.”
“More than iPhone, Apple Watch will become part of your personality. A willing pattern matching companion to help you with your life. Knowing me. Knowing you,” Evans writes. “This is of big significance.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: If you still don’t have an Apple Watch, do yourself a favor: Get one today, preferably a Series 4 to future-proof yourself as much as possible. You can thank us later.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]