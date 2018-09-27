“When the Apple Watch debuted in 2015, it wasn’t exactly clear what problems it solved or who would be its demographic. Jony Ive admitted as much during subsequent interviews,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “They simply knew they wanted to create a watch and would figure out what it would do after the fact.”

“Over the past few years, Apple Watch hasn’t seen much more than incremental spec bumps, with Apple adding features like better water resistance, faster processors and cellular as Apple honed in on where Apple Watch excelled. On the outside, the Apple Watch design remained largely the same for three years,” O’Hara writes. “All of this has changed with the Series 4. It easily stole the show from the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max in the public’s eye during Apple’s fall media event.”

“After spending some time with the Series 4, things have started to become clear,” O’Hara writes. “The Apple Watch has graduated from the iPhone’s sidekick, to a hero all on its own.”

