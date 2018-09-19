“Last week, Apple announced a new generation of Apple Watch and I was fortunate enough to be loaned one for a review. I’ve spent the last six days wearing the Series 4, putting it through its paces,” Stephen Pulvirent writes for Hodinkee. “I’ve been exploring the updated operating system, watchOS 5, to see how the Apple Watch is changing at the platform level. I’ve been thinking a lot about Apple’s long-term vision for the Apple Watch and how it’s starting to come into clearer focus. And, finally, I’ve been thinking about how the Apple Watch Series 4 stands up as a product on its own merits and whether or not I think you should open up your Macbook, launch Safari, and pre-order one right now.”

“To start with a cliché, the Apple Watch Series 4 is more of an evolution than a revolution. It doesn’t have some new fundamental change that upends what we thought a smartwatch could be,” Pulvirent writes. “But that’s okay. Instead, it makes a number of incremental changes, some that you’ll experience every time you raise your wrist and others that you might never notice, but the end result is an Apple Watch that feels like it has a clear idea of how you should be using it and how it can be helpful to you.”



“The Series 4 is very much a vehicle for delivering the best watchOS 5 experience Apple can create. If you want the full suite of features, especially some of the advanced health and fitness features, you’ll need a Series 4 to join the party,” Pulvirent writes. “With the Series 4, Apple is making a case for the future of the Apple Watch. Maybe I’m being naive in some way, but based on the current trajectory of the Apple Watch and the stated goals for the category, it looks to me like we’re no more than a few years away from it being almost a necessity. The argument for wearing anything else on your wrist is getting tougher to make each year, and this year is no exception… So whether you’re someone still wandering around with a naked wrist, checking the time by pulling out your phones like it’s a new-age pocket watch, or a die-hard watch collector who can’t imagine giving up their mechanical marvels, I think it’s high time you give the Apple Watch a shot.”

Read more in the full article here.