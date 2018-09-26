“At its best, my Series 4 lasted a little more than 18 hours, which is about the same amount of time as my Series 3 could last when I really put it to the test. On the first full day of using the Series 4, which involved much more poking and prodding than usual, the Watch was down to 30 percent battery life after 15 hours,” Palladino writes. “The Apple Watch Series 4 contains the most significant improvements since the Series 2 brought onboard GPS to the smartwatch. Most notable out of all the new features are fall detection and ECG readings, as these have the potential to change people’s lives or, quite literally, save them.”
“I’m convinced that much of the perceived greatness of the Series 4 comes from the larger screen: it amplifies everything, and pretty much everything runs well on the Series 4,” Palladino writes. “Users with older devices (Series 2 and earlier) will want to consider upgrading purely for the performance improvements. WatchOS 5 and all of its new features will run better on the Series 4 thanks to the S4 chip, and that combined with the new health features make it a worthy (albeit expensive) upgrade.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Expensive to whom? The reviewer? Expensive is in the eye of the beholder and each reader can make decision for him or herself without begin told what to think by the reviewer. It’s a pet peeve of ours. It’s only “expensive” when compared to lesser “cheaper” stupid watches from also-ran makers. Reviewers should state the price. Their readers know whether that price is “expensive” or not. The reviewer cannot make that determination.
We don’t agree that Seies 3 users shouldn’t upgrade to Series 4. The difference is usability due to the display is readily apparent and Series 4 is a worth upgrade from any previous Apple Watch series thanks also to the ECG feature and fall detection which will be useful for many people.
That said, this is another thorough review from Ars that we recommend those looking at Apple Watch Series 4 read before buying.
