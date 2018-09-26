“The fourth iteration of the Apple Watch still looks like a tiny iPhone on your wrist, but for many, it was the most exciting device announced at Apple’s event earlier this month. A larger screen, faster performance with improved sensors, fall detection, and ECG readings are just a few of the features that inspired quick interest in the Apple Watch Series 4. The steps forward in health monitoring alone point to a new era for Apple’s wearable, and users who could benefit most from them have a compelling reason to shell out $399 or more for the Series 4,” Valentina Palladino writes for Ars Technica. “Otherwise, the Series 4 is an amalgamation of small improvements that make a big difference in the Apple Watch experience.”

“At its best, my Series 4 lasted a little more than 18 hours, which is about the same amount of time as my Series 3 could last when I really put it to the test. On the first full day of using the Series 4, which involved much more poking and prodding than usual, the Watch was down to 30 percent battery life after 15 hours,” Palladino writes. “The Apple Watch Series 4 contains the most significant improvements since the Series 2 brought onboard GPS to the smartwatch. Most notable out of all the new features are fall detection and ECG readings, as these have the potential to change people’s lives or, quite literally, save them.”

“I’m convinced that much of the perceived greatness of the Series 4 comes from the larger screen: it amplifies everything, and pretty much everything runs well on the Series 4,” Palladino writes. “Users with older devices (Series 2 and earlier) will want to consider upgrading purely for the performance improvements. WatchOS 5 and all of its new features will run better on the Series 4 thanks to the S4 chip, and that combined with the new health features make it a worthy (albeit expensive) upgrade.”

Read more in the full article here.