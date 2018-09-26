“The Apple Watch Series 4, which hits stores on Friday, represents the watch’s first major redesign since its 2015 debut,” Kelly writes. “Tucked into a more attractive design — including slightly rounded corners, a slimmer body and 30% more screen space to tap tiny icons and texts — this new Apple Watch is also a health-tracking powerhouse.”
MacDailyNews Take: Just don’t use the Nike Run Club app on any Apple Watch, including, inexplicably, the Apple Watches Nike+ models. It will fail you, mess up your runs, and make you wonder how Apple could allow the namesake app of their product exist as such a mess for years. We’ll shut up about this when Apple steps in to fix this app (or drops the Nike+ models) or until Nike frees our years worth of data so we can take it to a quality running app made by competent developers who care.
“Apple’s greater push into health is its biggest growth opportunity. It will likely appeal to a new demographic, ignite partnerships with health and life insurance companies to offer the device to employees, and roll out internationally,” Kelly writes. “IDC predicts Apple Watch sales will soar more than 38% year-over-year and expects that rate to continue for the next 5 years, largely because of the device’s focus on health… For now, the company hopes you’ll splurge on an Apple Watch this holiday season not only for the kids and for yourself — but for Grandma, too.”
Read more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: The excellent reviews keep piling up for Apple Watch Series 4!
