“This is the Apple Watch that finally feels like it delivers on the promise Apple has been building toward for the last four years,” Cross writes. “Bigger is bigger. But it’s hard to appreciate just how much it improves usability until you try it out yourself. I have thin wrists and replaced my old large 42mm watch with the new small 40mm Series 4. It looks and feels better on my wrist, I didn’t give up an ounce of screen area, and still every part of the interface feels easier to manipulate.”
“The Series 4 is way faster than the Series 3, but it’s thinner and has a smaller battery, and yet it still lasts just as long, perhaps even longer,” Cross writes. “Bravo!”
Much more in the full review here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch Series 4 is a huge leap from the Series 3!
SEE ALSO:
AppleInsider reviews Apple Watch Series 4: The full realization of what a wearable can and should do – September 27, 2018
CNN Tech reviews Apple Watch Series 4: It’s time to give one to Grandma – September 26, 2018
Ars Technica reviews Apple Watch Series 4: Makes a big difference in the Apple Watch experience – September 26, 2018
Siri Shortcuts can’t even launch the Nike Run Club app, despite Apple selling Nike-branded Apple Watches for years – September 18, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4 gets stellar reviews – September 19, 2018
CNBC reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘The best smartwatch you can buy’ – September 19, 2018
Hodinkee reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘It’s high time you give the Apple Watch a shot’ – September 19, 2018
The Verge reviews Apple Watch Series 4: The best gets better; at least an order of magnitude better than other smartwatches – September 19, 2018
CNBC reviews Apple Watch Series 4: ‘The best smartwatch you can buy’ – September 19, 2018