“Sure, Apple Watch is a huge success, outselling all rivals, but there are still a lot of fence-sitters not sure if it’s really a worthwhile addition to their Apple ecosystem,” Jason Cross writes for Macworld. “If this sounds like you, it’s time to get off the fence. The improvements in Series 4 — a bigger display, faster processor, and better sensors — make Apple Watch downright delightful to use, elevating it from ‘neat gadget for Apple fans’ to ‘gotta-have-it addition to your iPhone.'”

“This is the Apple Watch that finally feels like it delivers on the promise Apple has been building toward for the last four years,” Cross writes. “Bigger is bigger. But it’s hard to appreciate just how much it improves usability until you try it out yourself. I have thin wrists and replaced my old large 42mm watch with the new small 40mm Series 4. It looks and feels better on my wrist, I didn’t give up an ounce of screen area, and still every part of the interface feels easier to manipulate.”

“The Series 4 is way faster than the Series 3, but it’s thinner and has a smaller battery, and yet it still lasts just as long, perhaps even longer,” Cross writes. “Bravo!”

Much more in the full review here.