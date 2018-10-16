“When upgrading to Apple’s new iPhone XS, you have to choose between the 5.8-inch XS or the 6.5-inch XS Max,” Vadim Yuryev writes for AppleInsider. “After spending a month with both phones, there’s a few real-world differences between the two models that may be worth knowing about before reaching a decision.”

“First of all, the massive 6.5-inch display of the iPhone XS Max is so immersive and mesmerizing. It’s perfect for everything from watching YouTube videos to movies on Netflix, or playing games like Fortnite,” Yuryev writes. “The bezels on the XS Max are actually slightly thinner than the ones on the XS. It’s hard to notice, but the specs show that the screen to body ratio is 1.5 percent higher than its smaller counterpart. Depending on what you’re doing with it, the iPhone XS can look a bit cramped, whereas the Max looks very open and roomy… The XS Max is loaded with a 3,174 mAh battery, compared to 2,658 on the iPhone XS. It’s rated by Apple for an extra hour of overall battery life, but a real-world test by Consumer Reports saw that the XS Max got about an hour and a half more than the XS, and 6.5 hours more than the iPhone X”

“Overall, the iPhone XS Max is basically the iPhone of my dreams. The screen is so massive and immersive that it’s just awe-inspiring,” Yuryev writes. “When Apple revealed the iPhone XS Max costs only $100 more the XS, I was shocked. Having both phones in hand for a couple of weeks, there’s no question that the iPhone XS Max is easily worth the extra $100 and even more.”

