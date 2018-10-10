“The iPhone Xs Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are two of the best phones you can buy for photos and video,” Patrick Holland reports for CNET. “Each has dual rear cameras, dual optical image stabilization and use a combination of software and brute-force hardware processing power to make photos and video look excellent.”

“The biggest addition to the iPhone Xs Max is Smart HDR which takes a quick burst of multiple photos at different exposures and combines them to produce an image that retains more details in both the brightest and darkest parts of the picture,” Holland reports. “The Note 9 has a dual aperture (f/2.4 by default and f/1.5 for low light), HDR and scene optimizations which identifies a scene from one of 20 different subject categories like landscapes, pets and food. ”

“Both the iPhone Xs Max and Galaxy Note 9 are significant improvements over last year’s models,” Holland reports. “The iPhone Xs Max has better image quality, wider dynamic range, higher quality video and its interface is a lot easier to to use. Those features are all really important to me, and even though the Note 9’s camera is still excellent, the XS Max easily gets my vote as the better of the two.”

