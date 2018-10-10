“The biggest addition to the iPhone Xs Max is Smart HDR which takes a quick burst of multiple photos at different exposures and combines them to produce an image that retains more details in both the brightest and darkest parts of the picture,” Holland reports. “The Note 9 has a dual aperture (f/2.4 by default and f/1.5 for low light), HDR and scene optimizations which identifies a scene from one of 20 different subject categories like landscapes, pets and food. ”
“Both the iPhone Xs Max and Galaxy Note 9 are significant improvements over last year’s models,” Holland reports. “The iPhone Xs Max has better image quality, wider dynamic range, higher quality video and its interface is a lot easier to to use. Those features are all really important to me, and even though the Note 9’s camera is still excellent, the XS Max easily gets my vote as the better of the two.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: A drubbing of the South Korean dishwasher maker which also dabbles in wannabe iPhones with noticeably inferior cameras, inferior contactless payment systems, inferior biometrics, inferior haptics, inferior sound systems, inferior displays, inferior workmanship, inferior operating systems, inferior privacy protections, inferior security, inferior software updating methods, inferior industrial design, inferior processors…
