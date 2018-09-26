“Compared to the iPhone X, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max offer up an upgraded wide-angle camera with a larger sensor and new features like Smart HDR and Depth Control, all of which bring quite a few changes to photo quality on Apple’s newest iPhones,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“We did an in-depth comparison between the iPhone X camera and the camera in the iPhone XS Max to highlight the feature updates and what you can expect to see in your images when upgrading from iPhone X to iPhone XS or XS Max,” Clover reports. “The wide-angle camera on the iPhone XS Max is just a bit wider with a 26mm focal length equivalent vs. the 28mm focal length equivalent on the iPhone X, and Apple has introduced a new image sensor that’s twice as fast and 32 percent larger with bigger, deeper pixels that bring out more detail in your photos.”

“Both iPhones use a TrueDepth camera system with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies,” Clover reports, “but the iPhone XS features a faster A12 chip with an upgraded Neural Engine and a new image signal processor, enabling several new features for both the front and rear-facing cameras.”

MacDailyNews Take: The improvements seen with the iPhone Xs Max versus the iPhone X in common lighting conditions are noticeable and often significant thanks to, among other things, Smart HDR.