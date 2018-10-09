“A few weeks ago I picked up the new iPhone Xs Max and as a photographer and film maker the first thing I did was open up the camera app to see how it looked and to be honest I was actually shocked. It looked awesome,” Gregory writes. “Over the next few days I took a few videos and found myself actually watching them back on the phone and being pretty impressed. I would then watch a video I shot on the C200 and to be honest I would question which one I liked more. So that was it, I just had to test them out.”
“The iPhone camera is a smartphone camera and always will be. It is incredibly small but to be honest give completely mind blowing results. If you are shooting to video that is intended to be viewed on a smartphone and you don’t want to do any post processing then the files strait from the app are impressive. Apple has done a great job of optimizing the output to make the files look great instantly. Does it come close to a cinema camera, not at all,” Gregory writes. “Is it as good as a cinema camera, not at all. Is it the best camera I have ever seen on a smartphone? 100%.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The camera in Apple’s iPhone Xs Max continues to astound!!
SEE ALSO:
Camera shootout: iPhone Xs Max vs. iPhone X – September 26, 2018
Austin Mann reviews iPhone Xs camera: ‘I’ve never worked with a camera that can balance light like this – not even close’ – September 20, 2018
Inside Apple’s iPhone Xs camera technology that rivals DSLR quality – September 20, 2018
‘Shot on iPhone Xs’ video showcases Apple’s amazing new camera – September 13, 2018
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]