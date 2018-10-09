“As a filmmaker I come across many different types of cameras, lenses and of course all the peripherals that come with movie making,” Ed Gregory writes for PhotosInColor. “For commercial shoots I am currently shooting on a Canon C200 cinema camera using the Canon RAW lite codec. The results are incredible.”

“A few weeks ago I picked up the new iPhone Xs Max and as a photographer and film maker the first thing I did was open up the camera app to see how it looked and to be honest I was actually shocked. It looked awesome,” Gregory writes. “Over the next few days I took a few videos and found myself actually watching them back on the phone and being pretty impressed. I would then watch a video I shot on the C200 and to be honest I would question which one I liked more. So that was it, I just had to test them out.”

“The iPhone camera is a smartphone camera and always will be. It is incredibly small but to be honest give completely mind blowing results. If you are shooting to video that is intended to be viewed on a smartphone and you don’t want to do any post processing then the files strait from the app are impressive. Apple has done a great job of optimizing the output to make the files look great instantly. Does it come close to a cinema camera, not at all,” Gregory writes. “Is it as good as a cinema camera, not at all. Is it the best camera I have ever seen on a smartphone? 100%.”



