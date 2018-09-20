“Far and away the most significant camera update in the iPhone XS is its new Smart HDR capabilities. Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, in the picture above the iPhone XS is able to capture the dark shadows of the rock while maintaining strong detail in the sunlit clouds,” Austin Mann blog eponymously. “I’ve never worked with a camera that can balance light like this — not even close.”

“The power of the new ISP (image signal processor) in the iPhone XS doesn’t just impact still photos, it impacts everything captured by the camera, including panoramas, time-lapses and video,” Mann writes. “As an artist, I often express my perspective through silhouettes. They have a way of forcing the viewer to appreciate the shape and contour of the subject instead of the color or texture. The iPhone XS is so good at balancing light, it’s actually quite difficult to create a silhouette!”

“This past year with the iPhone X I’ve had a lot of difficulty with vertical panoramas. I’ve shot so many over and over trying to get everything sharp, but the focus seems to degrade as I continue upward,” Mann writes. “The iPhone XS fixes this problem. Combined with the new Smart HDR, I’ve shot a bunch of vertical panos that are exposed beautifully and tack sharp from top to bottom… It’s definitely the biggest upgrade I’ve seen in a long time. I think back to my 2013 iPhone 5S Review when I was comparing dynamic exposure in panoramas. While there were some improvements, they were nowhere near this significant.”

“If you’ve decided to upgrade and you’re debating between the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, get a black iPhone XS with 512GB of storage,” Mann writes. “Among the iPhone camera’s greatest strengths is its light and nimble form factor. Working with the smaller device plays to that strength. By maxing out the storage you’ll have plenty of space to store your content (or store it for review), and getting black means you’ll minimize reflections and remain discreet.”

