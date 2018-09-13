“The new iPhone lineup ships with the best cameras Apple has ever installed in a smartphone,” Killian Bell reports for Cult of Mac. “Sample photos shown off during yesterday’s keynote gave us a preview of its jaw-dropping capabilities, and there’s more.”

“Apple’s new ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ video showcases what the company’s new camera is capable of when shooting in slo-mo, super-sharp 4K, and time-lapse,” Bell reports. “Just like iPhone X, the new iPhone XS lineup features two 12-megapixel camera on its back — only this time, they’re even better.”

“That’s thanks to the blazing-fast A12 Bionic chip with a new image signal processor, new sensors and lenses, and an impressive new feature that Apple dubs ‘Smart HDR,'” Bell reports. “We’ve seen what it can do with photos, but what about videos?”

