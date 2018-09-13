“Apple’s new ‘Shot on iPhone XS’ video showcases what the company’s new camera is capable of when shooting in slo-mo, super-sharp 4K, and time-lapse,” Bell reports. “Just like iPhone X, the new iPhone XS lineup features two 12-megapixel camera on its back — only this time, they’re even better.”
“That’s thanks to the blazing-fast A12 Bionic chip with a new image signal processor, new sensors and lenses, and an impressive new feature that Apple dubs ‘Smart HDR,'” Bell reports. “We’ve seen what it can do with photos, but what about videos?”
MacDailyNews Take: What the iPhone Xs and Xs Max cameras can capture is truly stunning.
iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max deliver the highest quality video capture in a smartphone. Larger pixels combined with a larger, faster image processing sensor enable crazy good low-light performance and video stabilization, along with extended dynamic range to deliver more details in highlights and shadows in video modes up to 30 frames per second!