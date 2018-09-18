“It’s obscene. No, I’m not talking about the price, although $1,099 is a lot to pay for a smartphone,” Mark Spoonauer writes for Tom’s Guide. “I’m referring to the mammoth display on the iPhone Xs Max. At 6.5 inches, this thing is like a mini movie theater you carry around in your pocket.”

“The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs ($999) has all the same enhancements as its supersize sibling, including a faster A12 Bionic processor that blows away Android phones (again), as well as improved cameras with Smart HDR and impressive bokeh controls,” Spoonauer writes. “But it’s the Xs Max that I didn’t want to put down.”

“Bigger and bolder than anything Apple has ever put in a phone, the iPhone Xs Max’s OLED display is a sight to behold. Not only is it ginormous at 6.5 inches, you can use split-view mode in various Apple apps, such as Mail and Calendar. The phone looks and feels more like a desktop,” Spoonauer writes. “The A12 Bionic processor is the first 7-nanometer chip in a phone… It took Apple’s phones just 39 seconds to transcode a 2-minute 4K clip to 1080p. The [Samsung] Galaxy S9 took 2:32, and the OnePlus 6 finished in 3:45. On Geekbench 4, which measures overall speed, the iPhone Xs Max scored 11,515, while the iPhone Xs hit a slightly lower 11,420. Those scores smoke the fastest Android phones around, including the Snapdragon 845-powered Galaxy Note 9 (8,876) and the OnePlus 6 with 8GB of RAM (9,088).”

Spoonauer writes, “Some may prefer to wait for the iPhone XR coming in October, which will offer nearly all of the great features in the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max for $750, but if you want a superior OLED display, dual rear cameras and less bezel, I’d splurge on the iPhone Xs Max for its even bigger screen.”

