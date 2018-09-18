“Of the three major carriers — AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile — AT&T looks to be the fastest with average download speeds of 72.24Mbps,” O’Hara reports. “That figure compares to average recorded iPhone X speeds of 27.67Mbps.”
“Verizon was the second fastest in this test, with average downloads of 62.20Mbps, up from 26.08Mbps. T-Mobile came in a close third with 59.92Mbps on the iPhone XS, compared with 29.82Mbps on the iPhone X,” O’Hara reports. “When looking at the increases, the new iPhone XS and XS Max show a 233-percent average bump in download speed across the three networks.”
MacDailyNews Take: All hail Gigabit-class LTE with 4×4 MIMO and Licensed Assisted Access (LAA)!