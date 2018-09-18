“The iPhone X, even a year later, is still arguably the best phone on the market. The XS is basically a new model with some improvements. Most of those improvements, though, are kind of hard to notice,” Haselton reports. “The larger iPhone XS Max has a 6.5-inch screen, which is bigger than the 6.4-inch on the massive Galaxy Note 9, but it still doesn’t feel too big to me. It’s the device I prefer of the two, and I love reading the news or filling out a crossword on the bigger screen.”
“If you have an old iPhone, like an iPhone 7, and want the best new iPhone, you should upgrade to the XS, or the Max if you want a giant screen. You might even consider upgrading if you have an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, since Apple is clearly moving away from the home button and these offer better cameras, stronger glass panels, faster processors and more,” Haselton reports. “But if you have an iPhone X, you don’t need these new phones.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The biggest difference between the iPhone X and the new iPhones is the camera and the LTE speeds that are up to 266 percent faster. Read John Gurber’s review (and see the examples) at Daring Fireball here.
Nobody needs anything beyond food, water, and shelter. If you want to take noticeably better photos and videos, you need to upgrade to an iPhone Xs or Xs Max, even if you already have an iPhone X.
SEE ALSO:
iPhone Xs/Max LTE speeds up to 266 percent faster than iPhone X – September 18, 2018
John Gruber reviews iPhone Xs/Max: Upgrade for the photo and video quality, even from iPhone X – September 18, 2018
Tom’s Guide reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs Max: You won’t want to put down; it’s like a pocketable mini movie theater
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
NYT reviews Apple’s iPhone Xs and Xs Max: Bigger is now definitely better – September 18, 2018