“The iPhone XS Max has a bigger display — and for smartphones, bigger screens are better for just about anything,” Smith writes.
“This year’s iPhone XS lasts 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X, so expect 12.5 to 13.5 hours. But iPhone XS Max has the best battery life of them all: It lasts 90 minutes longer than the iPhone X, so expect 13.5 to 14.5 hours,” Smith writes. “The iPhone XS Max has a slight edge when it comes to graphics and overall performance compared to the standard iPhone XS.”
MacDailyNews Take: Because iPhone Xs Max is the reigning King of All Smartphones. That’s why.
