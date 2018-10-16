“iPhone XS and XS Max are considered the true successors to last year’s iPhone X, which featured a total redesign that removed the traditional home button in favor of a facial recognition system and an edge-to-edge OLED display,” Dave Smith writes for Business Insider.But if you’re considering the iPhone XS and the iPhone XS Max, which is the right phone for you?”

“The iPhone XS Max has a bigger display — and for smartphones, bigger screens are better for just about anything,” Smith writes.

“This year’s iPhone XS lasts 30 minutes longer than the iPhone X, so expect 12.5 to 13.5 hours. But iPhone XS Max has the best battery life of them all: It lasts 90 minutes longer than the iPhone X, so expect 13.5 to 14.5 hours,” Smith writes. “The iPhone XS Max has a slight edge when it comes to graphics and overall performance compared to the standard iPhone XS.”

Apple's all-new 5.8-inch iPhone Xs starting at $999 and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max starting at $1099

MacDailyNews Take: Because iPhone Xs Max is the reigning King of All Smartphones. That’s why.

