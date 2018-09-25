“iPhone XS Max has the best smartphone display ever, according to display testing and calibration firm DisplayMate Technologies,” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“DisplayMate says the iPhone XS Max has a peak full-screen brightness of up to 660 nits for the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts, which improves screen visibility in high ambient lighting conditions. By comparison, the iPhone X achieved a peak full-screen brightness of 634 nits in its year-ago tests,” Rossignol reports. “DisplayMate measured the iPhone XS Max’s screen reflectance to be 4.7 percent, close to the lowest that it has ever measured for a smartphone. As a result of this high brightness and low reflectance, the iPhone XS Max has one of the best contrast ratings in high ambient light on any smartphone it has ever tested.”

Rossignol reports, “Of note, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max use the same display technologies.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: Dr. Raymond M. Soneira, President of DisplayMate Technologies Corporation, says, “The iPhone XS Max excels due to its record Absolute Color Accuracy (0.8 JNCD), which is Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect, and is very likely considerably better than any mobile display, monitor, TV or UHD TV that you have.” Full report here.