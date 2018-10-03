“Here, though, I thought the keynote’s Mission: Impossible-themed opening really hit the mark: the reason why franchises rule Hollywood is their dependability,” Thompson writes. “Sure, they cost a fortune to make and to market, but they are known quantities that sell all over the world — $735 million-to-date for the latest Tom Cruise thriller, to take a pertinent example.”
“That is the iPhone: it is a franchise, the closest thing to a hardware annuity stream tech has ever seen,” Thompson writes. “Some people buy an iPhone every year; some are on a two-year cycle; others wait for screens to crack, batteries to die, or apps to slow. Nearly all, though, buy another iPhone, making the purpose of yesterday’s keynote less an exercise in selling a device and more a matter of informing self-selected segments which device they will ultimately buy, and for what price.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: This franchise has legs the likes of which we haven’t seen since Brigitte Bardot.
[Attribution: Daring Fireball. Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]