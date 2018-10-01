“That means near-edge-to-edge displays. It also means they have the TrueDepth sensor array, which powers Face ID, the facial recognition feature that replaces the Touch ID fingerprint authentication method used on iPhones since the iPhone 5S in 2013,” Axon writes. “There’s no home button either, which had been part of the iPhone since the very first one back in 2007.”
“The iPhone X has been the best-selling smartphone for most of the time since its launch just under a year ago,” Axon writes. “So how do you follow up the most popular new phone in the world?”
“With only a few caveats, the iPhone XS and XS Max are among the best phones Apple has made, lightly iterative as they may be on last year’s iPhone X. At these prices, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple’s biggest hit with most buyers is still around the corner with the iPhone XR,” Axon writes. “Still, it’s hard to argue with that screen once you’ve seen it.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another strong review for Apple’s iPhone Xs and flagship iPhone Xs Max!
