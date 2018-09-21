“HomePod and I were going through a rough patch,” Leif Johnson writes for Macworld. “It wasn’t a great relationship to begin with, admittedly, but in the beginning there was at least that thrill of attraction; that admiration for the way it could fill a room with ravishing sound.”

“We didn’t do much else together, though, and so we drifted apart. She was kinda messy,” Johnson writes. “For months, we didn’t even talk. But that was until iOS 12 came along and reignited the flame to burn brighter than it had before.”

“I realize this is a (small) exaggeration), but at the start the HomePod was mainly good for playing music, listening to news reports, and setting the occasional timer. And that’s it,” Johnson writes. “Just one week after the latest iOS update, though, it’s becoming an essential part of my morning and evening routines.”

MacDailyNews Take: Like Johnson, we’re also quite “convinced Apple did irreparable harm by keeping these features sidelined for so many months, as Apple of all companies should know the importance of first impressions.” See: Newton and Maps for two prominent examples. That said, as with Apple TV, the company plods along adding stuff, mostly good, that helps to make the product more compelling. Remember: Two HomePods are better than one!