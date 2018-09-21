“We didn’t do much else together, though, and so we drifted apart. She was kinda messy,” Johnson writes. “For months, we didn’t even talk. But that was until iOS 12 came along and reignited the flame to burn brighter than it had before.”
“I realize this is a (small) exaggeration), but at the start the HomePod was mainly good for playing music, listening to news reports, and setting the occasional timer. And that’s it,” Johnson writes. “Just one week after the latest iOS update, though, it’s becoming an essential part of my morning and evening routines.”
MacDailyNews Take: Like Johnson, we’re also quite “convinced Apple did irreparable harm by keeping these features sidelined for so many months, as Apple of all companies should know the importance of first impressions.”
See: Newton and Maps for two prominent examples.
That said, as with Apple TV, the company plods along adding stuff, mostly good, that helps to make the product more compelling.
Remember: Two HomePods are better than one!
MacDailyNews Note: By default, HomePod automatically installs new software updates, but you can manually check for updates in the Home app on your iOS device or Mac.
On your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
1. Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.
2. On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap Home Settings in the upper-left corner.
3. Tap Software Update.
4. If there’s a new update, tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.
On your Mac
1. Make sure that your Mac is updated to macOS Mojave (coming soon).
2. Open the Home app. In the menu bar, click Edit > Edit Home.
3. Click Software Update.
4. If there’s a new update, click Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.
A white spinning light appears on the top of HomePod while it’s updating. The update might take some time. Don’t unplug HomePod until the update is complete.
