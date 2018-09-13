“Apple clearly intends to maintain its position in the high-end segment with the release of the iPhone XS and XS Max, but with price cuts for older models and the addition of the iPhone XR, CEO Tim Cook signaled designs on a bigger share of Asia’s growing market,” Hiromi Sato writes for Nikkei Asian Review. “‘We want to serve everyone,’ Cook said in an interview with Nikkei. ‘We understand that there is a wide range of what customers are looking for and a wide range of prices that people will pay.'”

“On Wednesday, the company announced price cuts for older models, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, with the cost of the former now starting at $449 — more in line with the midrange models of Apple’s competitors,” Sato writes. “On the premium side of the lineup, Apple now offers the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The XS Max has the largest screen on an iPhone yet, and both feature an organic light-emitting diode display. ‘We always thought … that if you provide a lot of innovation and a lot of value, there is a segment of people who are willing to pay for it,’ Cook said. ‘For us, it’s a large enough group of people that we can make a reasonable business out of it.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Yup. We think that regardless of the price tag Apple hangs on iPhone X, they could have charged more. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2017

