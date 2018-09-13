“On Wednesday, the company announced price cuts for older models, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, with the cost of the former now starting at $449 — more in line with the midrange models of Apple’s competitors,” Sato writes. “On the premium side of the lineup, Apple now offers the 5.8-inch iPhone XS and the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, starting at $999 and $1,099, respectively. The XS Max has the largest screen on an iPhone yet, and both feature an organic light-emitting diode display. ‘We always thought … that if you provide a lot of innovation and a lot of value, there is a segment of people who are willing to pay for it,’ Cook said. ‘For us, it’s a large enough group of people that we can make a reasonable business out of it.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
We think that regardless of the price tag Apple hangs on iPhone X, they could have charged more. — MacDailyNews, September 12, 2017
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple wants to serve everyone. Well, everyone with at least $449 and, hopefully, a bit extra, to pay for services like iCloud storage, Apple Music, etc., of course. Fragmandroid, as usual, can have the unprofitable rest. Apple takes the grain and leave the chaff for Samsung, Huawei, Opportunity, etc.
