“When Apple launched the original iPhone, it was wildly different from the devices we called ‘phones.’ In 2007, Nokias with T9 keypads were doing battle with BlackBerrys sporting full, three-dimensional QWERTY keyboards,” Savov writes. “Today, it’s no longer possible for any company to break so far from the norm — the mobile market moves too quickly, leaks are abundant, and phone designs are too mature for such revolutionary change — but Apple’s goal with the iPhone X is to indeed signal a new path for mobile devices. Sure, the Cupertino company will have the usual iterative updates to its lineup in the shape of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus models, but the X version will be the one that tells us where Apple wants to go.”
“A good way to think of the iPhone X is as a sort of technology preview. Reading through all the leaks and off-the-record Apple reports, a picture emerges of the iPhone X as a radical redesign that strains at the edges of what can be done with current tech,” Savov writes. “Maybe for Apple internally, the iPhone X means as much “experimentation” as anything else. The company can’t afford to take many chances with the hundreds of millions of iPhones it sells every year, but a limited-edition model can serve as the proving ground for new technologies.”
MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the “X” really stands for “ten,” this being the tenth anniversary iPhone. That won’t stop everybody and their mom from calling it “iPhone Ex.” It’s Mac OS “Ex” all over again. Joy.
We think that regardless of the price tag Apple hangs on iPhone X, they could have charged more.
As we wrote back in July, “the iPhone X will be Apple’s flagship, premium, cutting-edge iPhone. It should be priced as such. Customers who are looking for lower prices can simply opt for iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus or even the iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus, which are likely to stick around as the entry-level models through late 2018, just as the 6s and 6s Plus are today, or get the iPhone SE, of course.”