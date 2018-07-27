“The three new ads join the others in Samsung’s ‘Ingenius’ series, which has almost nothing to do with the Galaxy S9, and everything to do with just how bad Apple’s latest iPhones are,” Slavov writes. “Right off the bat, you know Samsung isn’t going to build a very strong case.”
“One of the new ads, called ‘Storage,’ shows a female customer struggling to find the ‘microSD slot’ on a new iPhone. Apparently, she also doesn’t wish to keep any of her content in the cloud, or to stream her video and audio; she happens to need more than 64, 128 or 256 GB of native storage to keep stuff right there ON THE PHONE. Most computers nowadays ship with around 256 GB SSD storage,” Slavov writes. “[In another ad] we have a customer who wants to find how multiwindow (the one where you have two apps opened side by side) multitasking works on the iPhone X because her sister has been doing that on her Galaxy S9… If this young woman had actually used side-by-side multitasking on a phone, maybe she would have known what a crappy experience it is.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: We love the smell of Samsung deperation in the morning!
