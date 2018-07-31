“Lee Kyeong-tae, vice president of Samsung’s mobile-communications business, on the company’s earnings call Tuesday… acknowledged rising price tags were ‘drawing market resistance,'” Martin reports. “Samsung is absorbing the largest blow from a smartphone industry that is struggling with a historic sales slump. Prices can’t rise much more, if at all, and Samsung is losing ground to cheaper Chinese rivals… Apple reports its quarterly results on Tuesday. Analysts expect the Cupertino, Calif., company to deliver a 2% increase in iPhone units and a 17% increase in sales on higher average selling prices, according to FactSet.”
Martin reports, “The phone struggles come just two years after Samsung faced a global recall of overheating Galaxy Note 7 devices, which ultimately cost it around $6.5 billion and led to a widespread ban on carrying the device onto aircraft amid fears it was a fire safety hazard.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The South Korean dishwasker maker is highly confused. The best any Android phone will ever be is nothing more than a poor man’s iPhone.
